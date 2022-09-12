Galati – Oneiric (Album – Midira Records)

September 12, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: “Oneiric” is the newest work by Italian Ambient…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Oneiric” is the newest work by Italian Ambient composer Roberto Galati. I got the opportunity to discover the artist through his previous work “Fragility” (2019).

Content: The main sources of inspiration remain quite similar to the previous work. This is an Ambient trip, which sounds evasive and yet darker than “Fragility”. Some pieces are accentuated by menacing atmospheres and overwhelming sound treatments.

+ + + : Because of its Cinematic appeal, “Oneiric” has a strong visual appeal. The tracks have been meticulously built up now and then reaching an approximate climax right at the end. I’m also fascinated by the multiple sonic details this work has been made by. “Rarefiction” is a true masterpiece, but I also recommend listening to “Inert Emptiness” and the darker “Immerged”.

– – – : The last few tracks can’t convince me so it the end of the work sounds a bit as an antithesis. You definitely need a few listens to get into the sonic universe of Galati, but once you’re in it -and play it loud or use headphones, you’ll seize the potential of the work.

Conclusion: “Oneiric” stands for loneliness and evasion; a dark reflection of inner thoughts and human mind.

Best songs: “Rarefiction”, “Inert Emptiness”, “Immerged”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.galatimusic.com / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100009453060622

Label: www.midirarecords.com / www.facebook.com/MidiraRecords


