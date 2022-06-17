Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce ‘Join The Forces Tour 2023’

June 17, 2022 bernard

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb have announced an upcoming combined Nitzer Ebb/Front 242 tour. In…
Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce'Join The Forces Tour 2023'

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb have announced an upcoming combined Nitzer Ebb/Front 242 tour.

In a statement both bands say this: “Through the years there has always existed a relationship of huge mutual appreciation and respect. Now – for the first time ever – Front 242 and NEP have agreed to join forces in an exclusive co-headliner tour. The run of shows will feature both bands headlining on alternate evenings, and will feature exclusive once in a lifetime collaborations and crossovers live onstage. Amongst fans of both acts, this has been long anticipated and requested event, it promises to be a truly unique experience. We very much look forward to seeing you there.”

These are the confirmed dates, tickets for Germany are available here, tickets for Stockholm here, and tickets for Holland here.

  • 06.01.2023 Langen 🇩🇪 Neue Stadthalle
  • 07.01.2023 Berlin 🇩🇪 Columbiahalle
  • 13.01.2023 Leipzig 🇩🇪 Haus Leipzig
  • 14.01.2023 Hamburg 🇩🇪 Markthalle
  • 20.01.2023 Amsterdam 🇳🇱 Paradiso
  • 21.01.2023 Oberhausen 🇩🇪 Turbinenhalle
  • 15.04.2023 Stockholm 🇸🇪 Münchenbryggeriet

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce 'Join The Forces Tour 2023'

Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce ‘Join The Forces Tour 2023’

June 17, 2022 bernard
OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

June 17, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Je T’Aime: ‘The Stage Is A Bit Like A Big Pirate Ship’

June 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Electropop act Platronic Music return with all new single 'Now!'

Electropop act Platronic Music return with all new single ‘Now!’

June 16, 2022 bernard
Exclusive premiere new album by NYC based post-punk outfit London Plane - 'Bright Black' out tomorrow June 17

Exclusive premiere new album by NYC based post-punk outfit London Plane – ‘Bright Black’ out tomorrow June 17

June 16, 2022 bernard