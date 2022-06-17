Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce ‘Join The Forces Tour 2023’

In a statement both bands say this: “Through the years there has always existed a relationship of huge mutual appreciation and respect. Now – for the first time ever – Front 242 and NEP have agreed to join forces in an exclusive co-headliner tour. The run of shows will feature both bands headlining on alternate evenings, and will feature exclusive once in a lifetime collaborations and crossovers live onstage. Amongst fans of both acts, this has been long anticipated and requested event, it promises to be a truly unique experience. We very much look forward to seeing you there.”

