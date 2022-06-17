Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb announce ‘Join The Forces Tour 2023’
Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb have announced an upcoming combined Nitzer Ebb/Front 242 tour. In…
Front 242 and Nitzer Ebb have announced an upcoming combined Nitzer Ebb/Front 242 tour.
In a statement both bands say this: “Through the years there has always existed a relationship of huge mutual appreciation and respect. Now – for the first time ever – Front 242 and NEP have agreed to join forces in an exclusive co-headliner tour. The run of shows will feature both bands headlining on alternate evenings, and will feature exclusive once in a lifetime collaborations and crossovers live onstage. Amongst fans of both acts, this has been long anticipated and requested event, it promises to be a truly unique experience. We very much look forward to seeing you there.”
These are the confirmed dates, tickets for Germany are available here, tickets for Stockholm here, and tickets for Holland here.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether