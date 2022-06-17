OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

June 17, 2022 bernard

Side-Line already mentioned before that OOMPH! will continue to exist under the same bandname with…
OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

Side-Line already mentioned before that OOMPH! will continue to exist under the same bandname with composers Crap and Flux and a new singer, who hasn’t been announced yet. Today the German industrial-metal band announced 18 tourdates for next year via their social media channels.

Tickets can be ordered here.

OOMPH! European Tour 2023

  • 16.03.2023 DE Hamburg – Fabrik
  • 17.03.2023 DE Osnabrück – Hyde Park
  • 18.03.2023 NL Arnhem – Luxor
  • 19.03.2023 DE Bochum – Zeche
  • 21.03.2023 DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
  • 22.03.2023 DE Köln – Live Music Hall
  • 23.03.2023 DE Ludwigsburg – Scala
  • 25.03.2023 FR Strasbourg – La Laiterie
  • 26.03.2023 FR Paris – Le Trabendo
  • 27.03.2023 FR Lyon – CCO
  • 28.03.2023 CH Solothurn – Kofmehl
  • 30.03.2023 DE München – Backstage Werk
  • 31.03.2023 AT Wien – SimmCity
  • 01.04.2023 CZ Praha – MeetFactory
  • 02.04.2023 PL Poznań – Tama
  • 04.04.2023 DE Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt
  • 05.04.2023 DE Leipzig – Täubchenthal
  • 06.04.2023 DE Hannover – Capitol

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023

June 17, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Je T’Aime: ‘The Stage Is A Bit Like A Big Pirate Ship’

June 16, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Electropop act Platronic Music return with all new single 'Now!'

Electropop act Platronic Music return with all new single ‘Now!’

June 16, 2022 bernard
Exclusive premiere new album by NYC based post-punk outfit London Plane - 'Bright Black' out tomorrow June 17

Exclusive premiere new album by NYC based post-punk outfit London Plane – ‘Bright Black’ out tomorrow June 17

June 16, 2022 bernard
New Lisa Gerrard single 'Until We Meet Again' out this Friday

Dead Can Dance frontwoman Lisa Gerrard releases new single ‘Until We Meet Again’ this Friday

June 16, 2022 bernard