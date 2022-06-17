OOMPH! announces new tourdates for 2023
Side-Line already mentioned before that OOMPH! will continue to exist under the same bandname with composers Crap and Flux and a new singer, who hasn’t been announced yet. Today the German industrial-metal band announced 18 tourdates for next year via their social media channels.
Tickets can be ordered here.
OOMPH! European Tour 2023
- 16.03.2023 DE Hamburg – Fabrik
- 17.03.2023 DE Osnabrück – Hyde Park
- 18.03.2023 NL Arnhem – Luxor
- 19.03.2023 DE Bochum – Zeche
- 21.03.2023 DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
- 22.03.2023 DE Köln – Live Music Hall
- 23.03.2023 DE Ludwigsburg – Scala
- 25.03.2023 FR Strasbourg – La Laiterie
- 26.03.2023 FR Paris – Le Trabendo
- 27.03.2023 FR Lyon – CCO
- 28.03.2023 CH Solothurn – Kofmehl
- 30.03.2023 DE München – Backstage Werk
- 31.03.2023 AT Wien – SimmCity
- 01.04.2023 CZ Praha – MeetFactory
- 02.04.2023 PL Poznań – Tama
- 04.04.2023 DE Berlin – Huxleys Neue Welt
- 05.04.2023 DE Leipzig – Täubchenthal
- 06.04.2023 DE Hannover – Capitol
