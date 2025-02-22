Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The darkwave-ethereal trio Mercury’s Antennae returns with a new single “The Reflecting Skin” via Sett Records. “The Reflecting Skin” comes seven years after the release of “The Moon Viewing Garden” EP.

The single is out today and holds 2 tracks, “The Reflecting Skin (William Faith Remix)” and a reworked version of the older song “Agalia MMXXV” as the B-side.

<a href="https://mercurysantennae.com/album/the-reflecting-skin-william-faith-remix">The Reflecting Skin (William Faith Remix) by Mercury's Antennae</a>

Bassist Cindy Coulter, credited with writing the music for “The Reflecting Skin”, adds: “This track has quite a storied history! I originally came up with the primary bass part back when I was in This Ascension with Dru in the mid 1990s! I presented it to the band, I jammed it out with our drummer Matt and Dru a number of times, but it was one of those ideas that just never took flight. It got shelved for decades, but I always felt like maybe it would find a home somewhere.”

The title track, remixed by their producer and label boss William Faith, is a new song from their forthcoming album, “Among the Black Trees” out in March 2025.

William Faith says: “Getting to remix ‘The Reflecting Skin’ was very much like going home for me. Having worked closely with Dru and my sister Cindy in This Ascension beginning some 32 years ago, this was very comfortable and familiar territory, though Erick’s sensibilities brought something new and different to work with, making for a dynamic and exciting creative endeavor. Overall, I feel like I managed to bridge the time gap with an interesting take on the song that is at once nostalgic and classic in feel, while updating the sonic depth and breadth in a way that suits the moment. It was a blast for me – love it!”

The version of “Agalia MMXXV” is an updated version of a song originally released on the band’s debut, “A Waking Ghost Inside” (Projekt, 2014). This new mix features Cindy’s bass and Dru’s re-recorded vocals along with Erick’s guitars.

About Mercury’s Antennae

Currently based between Switzerland and the US, the trio comprises Dru Allen and Cindy Coulter of This Ascension, and Erick r. Scheid of The Palace of Tears. Their sound incorporates influences from shoegaze pop, ethereal darkwave, and acoustic elements, while also drawing inspiration from ambient and modern electronica.

Mercury’s Antennae released their debut album, “A Waking Ghost Inside” (2014) through Projekt Records, followed by “The Guides” EP (2015); and the sophomore album, “Beneath the Serene” (2016). Their debut for Sett Records was 2018’s “The Moon Viewing Garden” EP.

