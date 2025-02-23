Tineidae & Burma Project – Reports From Isul (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)
This album is the result of a collaboration between Pavlo Storonsky (Tineidae) and the lesser-known Marcin Burminski (Burma Project). It is rooted in a conceptual narrative—an unearthed, long-buried society suddenly exposed to the world.
Musically, this vision inspired the duo to craft an intricate and deeply immersive work—perhaps more a secretive alliance than a mere collaboration. Positioned between Dark-Ambient and Cinematic soundscapes, the album unfolds with meticulous precision. A rich palette of Electronic textures, effects, and analog space sounds interweaves with haunting string arrangements. Subtle, slow-paced rhythms occasionally surface, adding an enticing dynamic to the experience.
Far from feeling like a mere side project, this release stands as a mature, well-conceived production where each exceptional track seamlessly flows into the next, captivating listeners from start to finish. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Recorded History”:
https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/recorded-history
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.