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“Incarnate” marks the third album from the American band False Figure, with the trio delivering eleven tracks on this release.

The band’s influences clearly hark back to the golden era of the 80s, spanning various—although closely related—genres. Dark-Wave elements are immediately recognizable, primarily brought to life through the guitar work, alongside subtle traces of Shoegaze. At times, the sound leans more towards Rock, while there are even passages reminiscent of Jangle-Pop—think Aztec Camera. It feels like an imaginary meeting point between The Cure, Joy Division, The Smiths, The Jesus & Mary Chain, and Aztec Camera. “Incarnate” is a diverse record, featuring several standout tracks. This variety makes for an accessible listening experience, ensuring that there is something to appeal to a wide range of listeners. Despite its stylistic diversity, the album never feels disjointed; rather, it comes across as a tight and cohesive production.

False Figure was not a band I was particularly familiar with, but this release has certainly won me over. (Rating:7½).

Side-Line reported on the False Figure release “Incarnate” on Cruel Subordination Records in March 2026, detailing the tracklist and the limited vinyl pressing.

Watch the clip “Say Nothing”:

About False Figure

False Figure started as a Bay Area three-piece built around Andrés Ruiz (guitar, vocals), with Ian on drums and Alex on bass. In 2017, the band self-released the 7″ single “Cardinal Cross b/w Exhale”.

A self-titled album followed on May 25, 2018, released by Near Dark Records and Last Hour Records. On June 11, 2019, the band released the EP “A Promised End.” Later cassette pressings followed via Reclusion Records and Transylvanian Recordings.

On November 1, 2022, the band released “Castigations.” Three years later, in late 2025 and early 2026, the band issued advance tracks for “Incarnate,” including “Flowers in Bloom,” released on January 29, 2026.

For “Incarnate” the line-up consisted of Kevin Defranco (guitars), Kienan Hamilton (bass guitar), and Andrés Ruiz (vocals, guitars, drum programming, keys). The album, released via Cruel Subordination Records on digital, vinyl, and cassette formats, is the band’s third full-length.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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