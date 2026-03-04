Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Oakland, California post-punk band False Figure have released “Incarnate” via Cruel Subordination Records. “Incarnate” is an 11-track album. The band recorded, mixed, and mastered the album with Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden East in May 2025.

<a href="https://falsefigure.bandcamp.com/album/incarnate" rel="noopener">INCARNATE by False Figure</a>

The album is available a limited LP run of 500 copies, split between blue marble (250) and clear smoke marble (250).

About False Figure

False Figure started as a Bay Area three-piece built around Andrés Ruiz (guitar, vocals), with Ian on drums and Alex on bass. In 2017, the band self-released the 7″ single “Cardinal Cross b/w Exhale”.

A self-titled album followed on May 25, 2018, released by Near Dark Records and Last Hour Records. On June 11, 2019, the band released the EP “A Promised End.” A later cassette pressings followed via Reclusion Records and Transylvanian Recordings.

On November 1, 2022, the band released “Castigations.” Three years later, in late 2025 and early 2026, the band issued advance tracks for “Incarnate,” including “Flowers in Bloom” which was released on January 29, 2026.

For “Incarnate” the line-up consisted of Kevin Defranco (guitars), Kienan Hamilton (bass guitar), and Andrés Ruiz (vocals, guitars, drum programming, keys).

