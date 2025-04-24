Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Spanish electro-industrial metal outfit Hasswut unleashes its newest album, “Sauerstoff”, premiering today via Side-Line ahead of its official release on April 25th through Negative Gain Productions.

The Alicante-based trio offer seven tracks on the CD version of the album, while the vinyl edition expands the offering with three exclusive bonus cuts. You can pre-order it below.

<a href="https://hasswut.bandcamp.com/album/sauerstoff-north-america-orders">Sauerstoff – North America Orders by HASSWUT</a>

Described by the band as “a journey through breath, emotion, and confrontation”, the new album “Sauerstoff” offers tracks like “Koloss” and “Eigengrau” which set the tone for the album.

The whole was recorded, mixed, and mastered at The Mixtery Studios by Raúl Abellan. Visuals, including the “Sauerstoff” video, are provided by Radikal Libre Films and the band themselves.

Tracklisting

CD Version:

Sauerstoff Koloss Deine Falsche Welt Vorsicht Zerbrechlich Les Morts EMB Eigengrau

Vinyl Bonus Tracks:

.F.F. Haters Mund Zu!

About Hasswut

Hasswut was formed in 2013 in Alicante, Spain. The Spanish-German trio is known for its hybrid sound that merges aggrotech, industrial, and metal music. The band distinguishes itself through its use of bilingual lyrics (Spanish and German), combining hard electronic beats with aggressive guitar work.

Since its inception, the band has sought to innovate, blending dark synthesizers, powerful guitar riffs, and socially charged lyrics that explore contemporary themes of resistance and rebellion.

The current lineup features Daniel NQ (vocals, instruments), JaviX (guitar), and Zufo (keys, synth, backing vocals).

Hasswut discography:

Hasswut (2014)

Falsch! (2017)

Re-Falsch! (2017)

Atomkrieg (2020)

Atomkrieg (The Remixes) (2020)

Mund Zu! (2022)

No Somos Nosotros Los Que Vamos A Callar Tour (2025)

Sauerstoff (2025)

