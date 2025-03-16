Hasswut lands brand new industrial metal single ‘Sauerstoff’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Spanish industrial metal band Hasswut is back with an all new single, “Sauerstoff“. “Sauerstoff” is taken from the band’s forthcoming full-length album with the same name due out, April, 25th. It will be available on digital, LP and CD formats.

The song represents “a call to breathe, to recover the air that life takes from us daily, often preventing us from lifting our heads and moving forward'” so the band explains.

<a href="https://hasswut.bandcamp.com/album/sauerstoff-north-america-orders">Sauerstoff – North America Orders by HASSWUT</a>

The single, “Sauerstoff” is available on all major digital platforms including Spotify and Bandcamp courtesy of Negative Gain Productions.

The video for “Sauerstoff” portrays the suffocating cycle of daily life – how we often become our own worst enemies, trapping ourselves in an endless loop of pressure and oppression. “It’s a raw and intense visual journey of inner struggle, building up to a breaking point where we finally explode, rise, and take a deep breath—breaking free from the darkness that once held us captive,” the band says. And they add: “‘Sauerstoff’ isn’t just a music video; it’s an experience. It’s a gripping reflection of our fight for air, for clarity, for freedom. Watch it now and feel the weight lift.”

About Hasswut

Hasswut is an industrial metal band from Alicante, Spain, which formed in 2013. The trio consists of vocalist Daniel NQ, guitarist and programmer Javix, and percussionist/programmer Zufo.

So far they released 3 albums:

“Wir Sind…” (2015): Their debut album introduced their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs and electronic elements.

Their debut album introduced their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs and electronic elements. “Falsch!” (2017): This sophomore release featured a more refined production and complex arrangements.

This sophomore release featured a more refined production and complex arrangements. “Atomkrieg” (2020): Their third album continued to explore themes of conflict and societal issues.

Coming out on April, 25th via Negative Gain Productions is their 4th album, “Sauerstoff”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)