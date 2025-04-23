Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Italian Treviso-based post-punk duo Kill Your Boyfriend will release a new EP, “Disco Kills“, on 09 May via Sister 9 Recordings. Today they share new track “Discretion“. Thematically the song explores how the absence of truth can cause the downfall of a power structure that should be devoid of secrets.

The video that accompanies the new single, was shot by Alice Lorenzon, and takes up the idea of ​​”a claustrophobic and frenetic dancefloor, where we can give vent to our most sincere ‘self’ free of secrets and that mask we are forced to wear in everyday life.”

Previously the band already released the single “Obsession” about “the overwhelming influx of stimuli from modern consumerist society, promoting an unhealthy dependency that disconnects individuals from their genuine needs.”

The “Disco Kills” EP – also available on vinyl – sees Kill Your Boyfriend experimenting with new sounds that lean towards electronic music. It features 6 songs drawing inspiration from past greats such as Kraftwerk, Moroder, and New Order, while also keeping an eye on artists like the Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, and Paul Kalkbrenner.

Note that the vinyl release is actually a double split vinyl EP with the Manchester-based act Neu Oscuro who make their vinyl debut here with the “Desolation EP” — a five track offering featuring the singles “Desolation Suits Me” and “The Basterd Machines”. The digital download card included inside the vinyl packaging also includes access to the (previously unheard) original full version of their 2022 debut single, “Ragazza”. Neu Oscuro consists of frontman Rhys Bloodjoy, Le Crowley (Astral Elevator) and David Sheffield (Bones Shake) both on percussive duties.

Three singles (“Obession”, “Discretion” and the upcoming “Youth”) will be released prior to the official release of “Disco Kills” through the English agency Big Mouth Publicity,

Kill Your Boyfriend have also confirmed a series of European live dates in May and September this year, with more to be announced soon.

About Kill Your Boyfriend

Kill Your Boyfriend is a two-piece post-punk band formed in 2011 in Treviso, Italy. The first two albums were released by the Italy-based Shyrec label. They also released several singles and EPs, including a 10″ split with New Candys in 2015 and “Elizabeth” a 7″ Ltd on London-based Depths Records.

The third album “Killadelica” and the fourth “Voodoo” were released via Sister9 Recordings(UK), Little Cloud Records(US) and also Shryec.

Kill Your Boyfriend live dates

Thu 08 May – Cemento – Cosenza, Italy

Fri 09 May – La Gramaccia – Macerata, Italy

Fri 30 May – PMK – Innsbruck, Austria w./ New Candys

Sat 31 May – Rockhaus – Salzburg, Austria w./ New Candys

Fri 12 Sept – Kampus Hybernska – Prague, Czech Republic

Sat 13 Sept – UV Klub – Lodz, Poland

Sun 14 Sept – Chmury – Warsaw, Poland

Wed 17 Sept – Kult 41 – Bonn, Germany

Fri 19 Sept – Parkside Studios – Offenbach, Germany

Sat 20 Sept – Kradhalle – Ulm, Germany

