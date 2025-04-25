Fotoform – Grief Is A Garden (Forever In Bloom) (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Fotoform)
The American band Fotoform already has several albums to its name and released its latest work this year.
Their influences clearly stem from the realm of Dream-Pop, with subtle nods to Shoegaze. Guitar and electronic elements blend seamlessly, with the guitar often creating a celestial atmosphere.
The mood is at times melancholic, yet consistently ethereal, guided by a female voice that feels almost angelic.
While I occasionally miss a true climax, this full-length release is nonetheless a pleasant discovery. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Grief Is A Garden”:
https://fotoform.bandcamp.com/track/grief-is-a-garden
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.