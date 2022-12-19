Eva X – I Dream Of Reality (Album – Distortion Productions)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Industrial-Pop, Indie-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Eva X is the sonic brainchild of Canadian female artist Gaby Gustafson. After having released a few singles she signed to Distortion Productions unleashing her official debut album “I Dream Of Reality”.
Content: The work sounds like the offspring between different but related influences. It creates a naughty Pop sound driven by passionate vocals. Broken rhythms are one of the album’s trademarks while there’s an interesting twist between electronics and guitar parts.
+ + + : Eva X reveals a very own approach in sound. This girl has something from her own which I like. The sound is hard to define but definitely ‘Pop’ related; somewhat in between Industrial and Indie-like. The timbre of voice is sometimes reminds me of Gaby’s compatriot Jennifer Parkins (aka Ayria).
– – – : The work features remixes by Adoration Destroyed, Nebulae complex and Spank The Nun. I personally prefer the remixes to the original edits.
Conclusion: Eva X is a name to keep in mind; this artist is not dealing with the most accessible kind of Pop but the work resulted from a true creative process I can only but support.
Best songs: “Wipping Girl”, “Machine”, “Control – Spankthenun Remix”, “Machine – Adoration Destroyed Remix”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/evaxband
Label: www.distortionprod.com / www.facebook.com/distortionproductions
