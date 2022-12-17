Celluloide – Naïve Heart / 20th Anniversary Limited Edition (Album – BOREDOMproduct)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up in Marseille (France) in 2002 Celluloide has released seven studio albums plus one album with cover versions, two albums filled with remixes and multiple EP’s. It all started in 2002 with the debut album “Naïve Heart” which twenty years later has now been re-released on vinyl format. The songs have been remastered.

Content: Celluloide stands for pure Electro-Pop music which is characterized by robotic bleeps, catchy melody lines and the sensual timbre of voice of ‘Darkleti’. The vinyl features the 12 original versions of the album.

+ + + : Celluloide stands for the sound DNA of French label BOREDOmproduct; a kind of retro-like Electro-Pop characterized by a kind of ‘robotik-pop’ sound. The bleeping sequences mixed with the melodies and danceable cadence remained a red line throughout the band’s career. The album reminds us that time is going fast but that the ‘greatest’ songs from Celluloide were definitely released at “Naïve Heart” and that they didn’t lose their original splendor. This is an opportunity to (re)discover among others “A Lie”, “Pretty Girl” and “Missing Words”. I also have to mention “The Paradox Of The Mirror Girl” reminding me of Anne Clark for some of the sequences.

– – – : I regret there’s not one little extra- and/or bonus song featured here; kind of early, previously, unreleased material.

Conclusion: Celluloide remained a fascinating and talented Electro-Pop formation which according to me never got a wider international recognition.

Best songs: “A Lie”, “Missing Words”, “Pretty Girl”, “The Paradox Of The Mirror Girl”, “Wounds Of Love”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.celluloide/online/fr / www.facebook.com/celluloide.official

Label: www.boredomproduct.fr / www.facebook.com/boredomproduct