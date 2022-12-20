Darkswoon – Bloom Decay (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Dark-Pop, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Portland (USA) based female trio Darkswoon strikes back with their third full length album. After a first self-released opus they signed to the French Icy Cold Records.

Content: You’ll quickly notice the melancholic sound exposure reminiscent of 80s productions. Darkswoon mixes elements of pure Dark-Wave together with more evasive Shoegaze and Dark-Pop passages.

+ + + : The guitar playing inject this nostalgic 80s sound to the work. It creates an elevating effect at the opening title song while my favorite one is “Under Glass”. This song is progressively built up reaching an uplifting apotheosis.

– – – : Darkswoon deals with accessible influences and yet it’s not easy getting into it. I’m missing a catchy and/or melodic touch to make it all easier to bite.

Conclusion: Darkswoon stands for melancholia getting us back to 80s dark reverie.

Best songs: “Under Glass”, “Bloom Decay”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.darkswoon.com / www.facebook.com/darkswoon.pdx

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords