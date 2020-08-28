Erasure prepare The Neon Tour – October 2021 dates announced

Erasure, the duo Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, have announced the first dates for their upcoming The Neon Tour to promote their 18th studio album, “The Neon”.

But you’ll have to wait an entire year before that.

October 2021 will see Erasure bring The Neon to venues across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Denmark. The tour kicks off at the Glasgow Armadillo auditorium and includes a show at the London O2 Arena on 17 October.

Andy Bell says, “We’re so excited to be able to – at last – announce dates for The Neon Tour! We’d hoped to have seen you sooner, but can’t wait to see you all in 2021. Until then, keep safe!”

Tour dates

1 Oct 21 – Glasgow, Armadillo

4 Oct 21 – Dublin, 3Arena

6 Oct 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

10 Oct 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

12 Oct 21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

14 Oct 21 – Bournemouth, International Centre

16 Oct 21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

17 Oct 21 – London, The O2

18 Oct 21 – Brighton, Centre

21 Oct 21 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

22 Oct 21 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

24 Oct 21 – Cologne, Palladium

26 Oct 21 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

27 Oct 21 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena

28 Oct 21 – Leipzig, Immobilien Arena

