Erasure prepare The Neon Tour – October 2021 dates announced

Erasure, the duo Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, have announced the first dates for their upcoming The Neon Tour to promote their 18th studio album, “The Neon”.
But you’ll have to wait an entire year before that.
October 2021 will see Erasure bring The Neon to venues across the UK, Ireland, Germany and Denmark. The tour kicks off at the Glasgow Armadillo auditorium and includes a show at the London O2 Arena on 17 October.
Andy Bell says, “We’re so excited to be able to – at last – announce dates for The Neon Tour! We’d hoped to have seen you sooner, but can’t wait to see you all in 2021. Until then, keep safe!”
Tour dates
- 1 Oct 21 – Glasgow, Armadillo
- 4 Oct 21 – Dublin, 3Arena
- 6 Oct 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
- 10 Oct 21 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 12 Oct 21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
- 14 Oct 21 – Bournemouth, International Centre
- 16 Oct 21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 17 Oct 21 – London, The O2
- 18 Oct 21 – Brighton, Centre
- 21 Oct 21 – Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
- 22 Oct 21 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
- 24 Oct 21 – Cologne, Palladium
- 26 Oct 21 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
- 27 Oct 21 – Hamburg, Barclaycard Arena
- 28 Oct 21 – Leipzig, Immobilien Arena
