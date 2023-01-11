Fractalyst – Watchtower (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Dimitris Valasopoulos is an Athens (Greece) based artist who after self-released productions joined the Cryo Chamber roster to unleash his official debut album.

Content: The work takes off a Dark-Ambient way. Low, vibrating and buzzing soundwaves come out the speakers. Overwhelming dark atmospheres and haunting passages have been reinforced by field recordings. One of these cuts is featuring Cities Last Broadcast. The last part of the work moves into a more explicit cinematic style.

+ + + : The debut part of the work is a tremendous composition. The obscure atmosphere together with field recordings create an imaginary horrorscape, the album featuring a strong visual appeal. The opening piece “What Was Once Called Home” and “Opaline Apparitions” both are masterpieces. The tracks have been meticulously composed while the magic of modular synths come through.

– – – : I was less convinced by the second part of the work -which sounds cool, but definitely below the impressive debut.

Conclusion: Fractalyst is more than a promising newcomer to Cryo Chamber but simply one of the best productions from the label this year.

Best songs: “What Was Once Called Home”, “Opaline Apparitions”, “In The Dead Of Night – Cities Last Broadcast”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100023966089287

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber