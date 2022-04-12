Eisfabrik – Life Below Zero (Album – NoCut / SPV)

Format: Digital, 2CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: For their sixth full length album German formation Eisfabrik moved back to NoCut. The work features twenty songs.

Content: The sound of Eisfabrik remains the same as on previous works. It’s a constant powerful mix of stumping kicks and carrying choruses. You recognize the typical Gerrit Thomas arrangements and effects reminding me of Funker Vogt but this project is more polished and ‘softer’. On top of it all you once more will notice the charismatic vocals of Charly Barth-Ricklefs aka ‘Dr. Schnee’.

+ + + : Releasing an album of twenty songs from a high qualitative level is a true tour de force. Behind this great writing process Gerrit Thomas once more reveals his endless skills. Eisfabrik sounds pretty Funker Vogt like -just like all previous works, but the production is more polished and Pop-driven. It however remains a solid power-pop format exposed on songs like “Mirror”, “One More Tale”, “White Wings” and “Choose”. You now and then will notice a few harder EBM bass-driven bass line and aggressive sequences. But everything remains in balance by the carrying choruses.

– – – : The global production remains constantly improved but the sound becomes a little bit predictable. The few softer songs bring a break but aren’t the most convincing songs.

Conclusion: Eisfabrik remains a band with a weird image, a solid Future-Pop sound, and multiple great songs.

Best songs: “Mirror”, “One More Tale”, “White Wings”, “Choose”, “Life Below Zero”, “Lost In Endless Ice”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.eismusik.de / www.facebook.com/eisfabrikofficial

Label: http://nocut.de / www.facebook.com/spventertainment


