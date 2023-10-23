Eisfabrik release title track of new album: ‘Götter in Weiß’

Out now is “Götter in Weiß”, the first single from the new Eisfabrik album of the same name which will be out on 29th December via the NoCut label (SPV). The music video for the single is available as well, you can watch it below.

The song describes the situation of doctors. On the one hand, they bear a great responsibility and are often faced with decisions that can mean the difference between life and death. On the other hand, they are exposed to clichés and prejudices.

The album will be released as a digipak, vinyl and a limited fan box and is now available for pre-order.

About Eisfabrik

Eisfabrik, a German electro and future-pop band, emerged in the winter of 2011/2012, and was formed by Charly Barth-Ricklefs (formerly of Shadow-Minds) and Gerrit Thomas (notably from Funker Vogt). They marked their public debut on October 4, 2014, during the 7th Darkflower Live Night in Leipzig. Early 2015 saw the establishment of their music label, Eismusik. Their debut album “When Winter Comes” was released on February 13, 2015, introducing Jan Bertram as a key member of the band. That year, Eisfabrik supported Project Pitchfork on their Blood-Tour.

By the end of 2015, the band signed a takeover contract with the label NoCut, releasing the album “Eisplanet” within the same year. Their touring ventures with Project Pitchfork and Mono Inc. garnered a wider audience, leading to their first headliner tour, “Nichtsommer-Tour,” across seven cities. The release of their third studio album “Achtzehnhundertunderfroren” coincided with the tour’s commencement. The latter half of the year saw the inception of their second headliner tour, “Kaltgebiete,” which stretched into spring 2018, marked by the release of their fourth album “Null Kelvin”.

Signing with RepoRecords in 2019, they released the EP “Rotationsausfall in der Eisfabrik.” The following year, their fifth studio album “Kryothermalmusik aus der Eisfabrik” made its debut in the German album charts. Winter 2021/2022 marked their return to NoCut label, with the release of their 6th studio album “Life Below Zero”.