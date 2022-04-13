Klammer – The Day Before Yesterday (Album – Heavy Metal Records)
Background/Info: Klammer is a UK band from Leeds which was set up by Steve Whitfield (who did some production work for bands like The Cure, The Mission ao). They’ve already released a few albums and now strike back with thirteen new tracks.
Content: When I hear Leeds I immediately think of The Sisters Of Mercy, The March Violets, The Mission and so many more great formations. Klammer is clearly driven by the good-old Dark-Wave spirit although their sound comes closer to the guitar magic of The Cult. You can also hear it a bit in the production of the vocals.
+ + + : No innovation but just well-crafted and efficient Cold-Wave music. The album is carried by low, resonating bass lines and impressive guitar parts injecting the true spirit to this work. There are several great songs featured, but I especially recommend listening to “The Insider”.
– – – : There’s no real surprise listening to this album. It even has something predictable although it’s cool Dark-Wave stuff.
Conclusion: If you’re an 80s die-hard fan you are for sure going to like Klammer’s new opus.
Best songs: “The Insider”, “Oblivion”, “Broken Dreams In A Crashing Car”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: https://www.klammer.co.uk / www.facebook.com/klammerband
Label: https://revolverrecords.com / www.facebook.com/HeavyMetalRecs
