Klammer – The Day Before Yesterday (Album – Heavy Metal Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Klammer is a UK band from Leeds which was set up by Steve Whitfield (who did some production work for bands like The Cure, The Mission ao). They’ve already released a few albums and now strike back with thirteen new tracks.

Content: When I hear Leeds I immediately think of The Sisters Of Mercy, The March Violets, The Mission and so many more great formations. Klammer is clearly driven by the good-old Dark-Wave spirit although their sound comes closer to the guitar magic of The Cult. You can also hear it a bit in the production of the vocals.

+ + + : No innovation but just well-crafted and efficient Cold-Wave music. The album is carried by low, resonating bass lines and impressive guitar parts injecting the true spirit to this work. There are several great songs featured, but I especially recommend listening to “The Insider”.

– – – : There’s no real surprise listening to this album. It even has something predictable although it’s cool Dark-Wave stuff.

Conclusion: If you’re an 80s die-hard fan you are for sure going to like Klammer’s new opus.

Best songs: “The Insider”, “Oblivion”, “Broken Dreams In A Crashing Car”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://www.klammer.co.uk / www.facebook.com/klammerband

Label: https://revolverrecords.com / www.facebook.com/HeavyMetalRecs