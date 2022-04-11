NightNight – Love Decayed (Album – Nocut / SPV)

Genre/Influences: Ethereal-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: “Love Decayed” is the debut album of the New-Yorker (USA) female artist New York multi-instrumentalist and producer Yasmin M. Haddad. She got a helping hand from a few guests featuring Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost).

Content: I never heard of this project before and discovered an intriguing piece of sensual-ethereal Pop music. The songs are pretty minimal-like, composed with electronics plus guitar and violin. Yasmin M. Haddad is also taking care of the vocals which have something fragile and precious. Some songs are into a Ballad style while others are more into an evasive Electro-Pop approach reminding me of Hooverphonic.

+ + + : NightNight has something special and definitely different from established standards. It’s hard defining this project, but I experienced it as a kind of fragile-, sensual- and Ethereal-Pop format. It sounds minimal, sometimes a bit Electro-Wave like and also moving through melancholic passages. The addition of violin playing accentuates this melancholia with a deeply artistic touch. Last, but not least, the production of the vocals is also one of the album’s main characteristics.

– – – : NightNight is an original project but hard to label. So I’m really wondering which kind of audience NightNight will appeal to.

Conclusion: “Love Decayed” is an original, beautiful, sensible and fragile piece of music.

Best songs: “Down”, “Strange Dismay”, “Different”, “Leaves”.

Rate: 8.

Label: http://nocut.de / www.facebook.com/spvhannover