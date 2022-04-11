NightNight – Love Decayed (Album – Nocut / SPV)
Genre/Influences: Ethereal-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: “Love Decayed” is the debut album of the New-Yorker (USA)…
Genre/Influences: Ethereal-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: “Love Decayed” is the debut album of the New-Yorker (USA) female artist New York multi-instrumentalist and producer Yasmin M. Haddad. She got a helping hand from a few guests featuring Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost).
Content: I never heard of this project before and discovered an intriguing piece of sensual-ethereal Pop music. The songs are pretty minimal-like, composed with electronics plus guitar and violin. Yasmin M. Haddad is also taking care of the vocals which have something fragile and precious. Some songs are into a Ballad style while others are more into an evasive Electro-Pop approach reminding me of Hooverphonic.
+ + + : NightNight has something special and definitely different from established standards. It’s hard defining this project, but I experienced it as a kind of fragile-, sensual- and Ethereal-Pop format. It sounds minimal, sometimes a bit Electro-Wave like and also moving through melancholic passages. The addition of violin playing accentuates this melancholia with a deeply artistic touch. Last, but not least, the production of the vocals is also one of the album’s main characteristics.
– – – : NightNight is an original project but hard to label. So I’m really wondering which kind of audience NightNight will appeal to.
Conclusion: “Love Decayed” is an original, beautiful, sensible and fragile piece of music.
Best songs: “Down”, “Strange Dismay”, “Different”, “Leaves”.
Rate: 8.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether