Fusspils 11 launches new single, a cover of Rammstein’s ‘Haifisch’, and video
Out now via RepoRecords is the brand new video by Fusspils 11 for the cover…
Out now via RepoRecords is the brand new video by Fusspils 11 for the cover version of “Haifisch” which is originally from Rammstein. “Haifisch” as a pre-single for Fusspils 11’s new album “Halbwegs verpeilt”, which will be released on April 29th, 2022. On this track you will hear guest singer Bastian Polak (Intent:Outtake).
“Halbwegs verpeilt” is the third release for this project by Gerrit Thomas (Eisfabrik, Funker Vogt, Ravenous, Fictional) after “Gib ihr einen Namen” (1998) and “Elektro-Polizei” (2005).
On this new album you’ll find a long list of collaborators like Bastian Polak (Intent:Outtake), Andreas Engleitner (Intent:Outtake), Charly Barth-Ricklefs (Eisfabrik), Tim Schulschenk (Alienare), Dirk Scheuber (Scheuber), Jan Bertram (Eisfabrik), Alexander „Fischy“ Fischer (Tourmanagement, Yeti), Stefan Winkel (Gecko Sector), René Dornbusch (Funker Vogt, Eisfabrik) and Stephan Herrmann (J-SOC, Scheuber).
The video for “Haifisch” was produced by Gerrit Thomas.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether