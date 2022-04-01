Fusspils 11 launches new single, a cover of Rammstein’s ‘Haifisch’, and video

April 1, 2022

Out now via RepoRecords is the brand new video by Fusspils 11 for the cover…
Out now via RepoRecords is the brand new video by Fusspils 11 for the cover version of “Haifisch” which is originally from Rammstein. “Haifisch” as a pre-single for Fusspils 11’s new album “Halbwegs verpeilt”, which will be released on April 29th, 2022. On this track you will hear guest singer Bastian Polak (Intent:Outtake).

“Halbwegs verpeilt” is the third release for this project by Gerrit Thomas (Eisfabrik, Funker Vogt, Ravenous, Fictional) after “Gib ihr einen Namen” (1998) and “Elektro-Polizei” (2005).

On this new album you’ll find a long list of collaborators like Bastian Polak (Intent:Outtake), Andreas Engleitner (Intent:Outtake), Charly Barth-Ricklefs (Eisfabrik), Tim Schulschenk (Alienare), Dirk Scheuber (Scheuber), Jan Bertram (Eisfabrik), Alexander „Fischy“ Fischer (Tourmanagement, Yeti), Stefan Winkel (Gecko Sector), René Dornbusch (Funker Vogt, Eisfabrik) and Stephan Herrmann (J-SOC, Scheuber).

The video for “Haifisch” was produced by Gerrit Thomas.


