Ego Bliss – Future (EP – Sub Culture Records / Sector Industrial Producciones)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Body-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Mario Monk aka Ego Bliss strikes back with the “Future” EP featuring four new cuts plus eight remixes getting us back to songs from the debut album “What The Future Holds”.

Content: The new songs sound a bit harder than the debut album. The composition is empowered by EBM elements while holding on to the Electro-Pop touch. Both debut songs remind me a bit of Neuroactive -and also in the production of the vocals. The remixes are bringing us back to the debut album and have been accomplished by C-Lekktor, FCH, DMT Berzerk, Elektrovot, JP90, Art Deko and Vyrtual Zociety while the first remix has been done by Ego Bliss and is featuring Marian G.

+ + + : The new songs reveal an interesting evolution for being harder and more personal. The songs are well-crafted and create a perfect sonic bridge between Electro-Pop and EBM. There’re several cool remixes featured which are adding diversity. I especially recommend the hard and Dark-Electro remix by C-Lekktor and the refreshing remix by FCH.

– – – : I get the feeling Ego Bliss still has more potential than what came out at this EP. I regret there are no remixes from “The Saviour” which was my favorite track from the album.

Conclusion: Ego Bliss remains a band to keep an eye on; this is alluring Electro/Body-Pop.

Best songs: “Elysium”, “Suicidal” + “Asylum – C-Lekktor Remix”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/monk1981

Labels: www.subculture.no / www.facebook.com/norwegiansubculture

www.sector-industrial.com / www.facebook.com/sector.industrial.producciones