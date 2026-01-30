Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Danish dark synthpop and electronic artist ee:man (aka Erik Sejer Pedersen) returns with the new digital single “Bite the Hand“, released via Scandinavian label Town And Towers Records.

“Bite the Hand” offers Pedersen’s trademark sound that mixes dark, melodic synth structures with industrial undertones. Lyrically, the song addresses control, exploitation and self-destructive behaviour, with images of draining sources, selling disease, and “trading your lungs for plastic and peace.”

<a href="https://eeman.bandcamp.com/track/bite-the-hand" rel="noopener">bite the hand by ee:man</a>

About ee:man

ee:man is the dark synthpop and electronic project of Danish producer and musician Erik Sejer Pedersen, whose work spans synthpop, darkwave and industrial EBM, often built around collaborations with different vocalists while he handles music and production.

Before launching the project he had already spent more than twenty years in the electronic music scene before launching the project, releasing work on imprints including ScentAir, Darktraxx and RetroSynth Records.

Pedersen first released material as ee:man in 2021 with the album “Echoes Of Life”, issued as a limited CD on the Russian synthpop / new wave label ScentAir Records on 12 February 2021.

After “Echoes Of Life”, the project’s release schedule shifted toward singles and EPs. By 2024 he was working closely with Scandinavian label Town And Towers Records on industrial-tinged synthpop singles such as “Question of Time” and “Slow Dream.” Parallel to this, Pedersen developed a harsher EBM-leaning branch of his sound with the single “Dark Mind”, released in November 2024 and the lead track for the Tinnitorturous EP “Visions of a Dark Mind” under the ee:2 concept. A steady flow of digital releases followed through 2025, including “digital distance” (February 2025), “reflections” (October 2025) and an appearance on the label sampler “New World Disorder – A Tinnitorturous Sampler” (December 2025).

Pedersen is also active within the Danish EBM scene. He joined the Copenhagen-based industrial EBM band Negant in 2023, replacing founding member John R. Mirland and contributed music and production to releases such as “Censor!” and “Panzer!”. He also collaborates with industrial project In Absentia on joint singles, including material released through Danish underground label Tinnitorturous.

