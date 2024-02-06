ee:man: returns with industrial synthpop single ‘Question of Time’

February 6, 2024

ee:man: returns with industrial synthpop single 'Question of Time'

Out now is the new single from ee:man, featuring Berlin-based singer Maria Del Rio: “Question of Time”. The single is out via the Danish label Town & Towers Records.

Before you draw conclusions, this is not a Depeche Mode cover, but an original ee:man track.

ee:man is a Danish electronic musician/producer working with various genres and vocalists depending on the song. He released his first material in 2021 with the album “Echoes of Life”.

