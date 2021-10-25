Gruntsplatter – Dowsing In The Cancer Lands (Album – Crionic Mind)
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Noise, Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Scott E. Candey setup Gruntsplatter in the 90s…
Genre/Influences: Ambient-Noise, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Scott E. Candey setup Gruntsplatter in the 90s and released considerable number of productions. This new opus however is the first new studio album in fifteen years, he this way reactivated the project and his own label, Crionic Mind.
Content: This album sounds like entering a sonic labyrinth, where you rapidly get lost in endless sonic corridors composed by buzzing sound waves. Sharp noises are progressively joining in accentuating the hostile atmosphere of the work. Quite progressively the tracks create an impression of desolation. There even is a kind of break (cf. “The Scrying Caves”), which however remains driven by elements of Noise.
+ + + : Gruntsplatter created a perfect sonic osmosis between Noise and Dark-Ambient. It’s an overwhelming production with an apocalyptic atmosphere. The work has a strong visual appeal, which will bring you to face your heaviest nightmare. The Noisey input constantly accentuates the feeling of torment and despair.
– – – : Scott E. Candey maybe abused a little bit of the sound formula, which becomes quite repetitive and predictable after a while.
Conclusion: The perception of horror has been masterly adapted into a heavy sonic trip mixing Ambient and Noise.
Best songs: “Scarlet Quarry”, “Rites Of The Briar Maze”, “The Phantom’s Augury”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com / www.facebook.com/gruntsplatter
Label: www.crionicmind.org
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.