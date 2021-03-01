Echo Image returns with ‘Walk My Mind’ single after 20 years – including remixes by Apoptygma Berzerk ++

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Sub Culture press release)

After a 20 years hiatus Pål-Magnus Rybom decided to revive one of Norway’s legendary synthpop acts – Echo Image! Having had great success with their album ‘Compuphonic’ in 2001 and the singles ‘Skulk’, ‘Need To Be Proud’, ‘Standing Alone’ and the club classic ‘Endless Day’, it all came to an end in 2002.

In 2016, the compilation ‘Compulation’ was released on LP, and a release-party gig was held locally in Fredrikstad, and hopes got up among avid fans that more would come out of this, but nothing more happened at that time.

Finally, now the new single ‘Walk My Mind’ is here, and it was released March 1st on all digital platforms and streaming services via Pitch Black Drive, and is said to be just a warm-up for things to come later in 2021!

The new single includes remixes by Apoptygma Berzerk, Technomanzer feat. Angst Pop and Einar K. Five

Download / listen: Bandcamp | Spotify | Apple Music