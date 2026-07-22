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The A Murder Of Crows festival lineup for its 11th edition, A Murder Of Crows XI, has been announced: New York’s annual gothic and post-punk festival returns from Thursday, September 3 through Saturday, September 5, 2026. The main two-night festival takes place at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City, preceded by an opening party at TV Eye in Queens. Tickets for the Bowery Ballroom nights are on sale through Ticketmaster at $50 in advance and $55 on the day of the show, for an audience aged 21 and over.

The festival, produced by Mercury East Presents, has grown since its 2015 debut as a one-night event at Mercury Lounge into a multi-day event spanning a pre-party, two headline nights and a closing online stream.

A Murder Of Crows festival lineup and dates for 2026

Thursday, September 3, 2026 – Opening party at TV Eye, Queens, New York: international and local DJs, with live performances by Wingtips and Grimly Fiendish.

Friday, September 4, 2026 – Night 1 at The Bowery Ballroom, New York: Anja Huwe (X-Mal Deutschland), Rosegarden Funeral Party, Creux Lies, NYX Division and Guilty Strangers.

Saturday, September 5, 2026 – Night 2 at The Bowery Ballroom, New York: Kommunity FK, Blacklist, Tragic Black, Entertainment and Modele.

Sunday, September 6, 2026 – A 12-hour livestream featuring all festival DJs, broadcast on Twitch at twitch.tv/redpartynyc.

Doors for the Bowery Ballroom shows open at 7pm each night. Tickets for both nights are handled through Ticketmaster via Mercury East Presents, the promoter behind the venue.

Night 1 headliner Anja Huwe was a founding member and vocalist of German post-punk band X-Mal Deutschland; Kommunity FK, performing on Night 2, is the long-running gothic rock project of Patrick Mata. Rosegarden Funeral Party, from Texas, released vinyl reissues of three of its albums – ‘The Chopping Block’, ‘Martyr’ and ‘In the Wake of Fire’ – earlier in 2026.

About A Murder Of Crows

A Murder Of Crows began in 2015 as a single-night show at Mercury Lounge in New York, organized by NYC promoter Sean Templar together with Dave Bats and Martin Oldgoth. The event expanded to a two-day festival at The Bowery Ballroom the following year and has since added an opening pre-party and a closing Twitch livestream featuring the festival’s DJs as recurring elements of the format. Now in its 11th edition, the festival continues to bring together gothic and post-punk acts, alongside DJ sets, across multiple NYC venues each September.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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