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Irish synth-pop trio Tiny Magnetic Pets, based between Dublin and Belfast, have released “Lost My Guiding Light (Again)”, the lead single from their forthcoming “Astralux” EP. The single is out now, with the three-track EP following on August 21, 2026.

“Lost My Guiding Light (Again)” is a reworked version of “Lost My Guiding Light”, the opening track of the band’s 2017 album “Deluxe/Debris”, adapted here for live EDM-style performance. The song was mixed and mastered by Tim Dorney, formerly of Republica, whose credits also include Flowered Up and Tin Gun. On the track, the core trio of vocalist Paula Gilmer, keyboardist and guitarist Sean Quinn, and drummer Eugene Somers are joined by bassist Seamus Quinn, a longtime collaborator who has contributed to the band’s studio work since their 2020 album “Blue Wave”.

‘Lost My Guiding Light (Again)’ reworked for the stage

The “Astralux” EP also carries two remixes of “Low Places” by producer and DJ Paul Dakeyne, whose credits include work with George Michael, New Order, The Cure, Erasure, Tori Amos, Enya and Yello.

<a href="https://tinymagneticpets.bandcamp.com/track/lost-my-guiding-light-again" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lost My Guiding Light (Again) by Tiny Magnetic Pets</a>

The band have released an official video for “Lost My Guiding Light (Again)”.

The single is also available on Spotify and Apple Music.

The Spill Magazine described the single: “Like CHVRCHES at their most euphoric, Moloko at their most adventurous, or Underworld when melody locks into the stream of momentum, Tiny Magnetic Pets deliver electronic music with genuine emotional gravity.”

Tiny Magnetic Pets have built a live reputation well beyond Ireland’s small electronic scene. Blitz Club figure Rusty Egan championed the band early on, and a support slot led to a lasting relationship with OMD, who took Tiny Magnetic Pets on tour across the UK and Ireland. The band have also shared stages with Midge Ure, VNV Nation, The Human League, Wolfgang Flür, Mesh and Killing Joke.

About Tiny Magnetic Pets

Tiny Magnetic Pets were formed in Dublin in 2009 by vocalist Paula Gilmer and synth player and guitarist Sean Quinn, later joined by drummer Eugene Somers. Named after the collectible Japanese toy, the band draws on Bowie’s Berlin period, 1970s krautrock and early disco alongside 1980s synthpop. Their debut album, “Return of the Tiny Magnetic Pets”, was released on Ireland’s Psychonavigation Records on May 28, 2010. The “Stalingrad” EP followed in 2015 and drew the attention of Rusty Egan, helping build the band’s profile in the UK synth scene.

Their second album, “Deluxe/Debris”, arrived on August 25, 2017 via London label Happy Robots Records, featuring two guest appearances by Wolfgang Flür on “Radio On” and “Never Alone”. The album’s opening track, “Lost My Guiding Light”, is the song now reworked as “Lost My Guiding Light (Again)”. The same year, Tiny Magnetic Pets supported OMD across a 20-date UK and Ireland tour, including a date at Belfast’s Mandela Hall. Further EPs followed, including “The Politburo Disko” (2019). The band’s third album, “Blue Wave”, was written and recorded during the 2020 pandemic lockdown and released via Vitamin C Records that December, with bassist and guitarist Seamus Quinn appearing on the record.

More recently, Tiny Magnetic Pets released the “Harmonious Grey” EP in 2025, ahead of a fourth album, “A Black Frame”, produced by Gareth Jones, known for his work with Depeche Mode, Wire, Interpol and Nick Cave. “Lost My Guiding Light (Again)” and the “Astralux” EP mark the band’s next release before that album arrives.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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