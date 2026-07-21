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Sacramento dream-pop band Soft Science have released “Understand”, the second single from their fifth album, “Sand.” The record is out on 4 September 2026 through Shelflife Records in North America and Spinout Nuggets in the UK. “Understand” follows the lead single “Spinning” and is out now on digital platforms.

Soft Science ‘Understand’: a song about raising teenagers

Vocalist Katie Haley wrote “Understand” about her experience raising teenage children. The track carries that theme into the wider ten-song arc of “Sand,” the follow-up to the band’s 2023 album “Lines.” “Understand” is streaming on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music, and “Sand” is open for pre-order on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://softscienceband.bandcamp.com/track/understand" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Understand by Soft Science</a>

From ‘Spinning’ to ‘Understand’: the ‘Sand’ rollout continues

Side-Line previously covered the band in Soft Science’s “Kerosene” from “Lines”, the lead single from the 2023 album that gave Soft Science its first release through Shelflife Records and Spinout Nuggets. “Understand” carries that same UK/North America release partnership forward, arriving after “Spinning” as the second preview of “Sand.”

About Soft Science

Soft Science is a dream-pop and shoegaze band formed in 2009 in Sacramento, California, by Katie Haley and brothers Ross and Matt Levine. The group now works as a six-piece, with Becky Cale on bass, Tony Cale on drums and Hans Munz on electronics. Over more than a decade of releases, Soft Science has self-released albums including “Highs and Lows” (2011), “Detour” (2013) and “Maps” (2018), recorded sessions for KEXP and WFMU, and played New York Popfest and Paris Popfest. The band’s fourth album, “Lines” (2023), was its first release through Shelflife Records and Spinout Nuggets. “Understand” is the second single from “Sand,” the band’s fifth album, due 4 September 2026 on the same labels.

Related newsSoft Science release single 'Spinning' and announce new album 'Sand' Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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