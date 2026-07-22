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Pittsburgh electronic artist Incentive has released the album Inner through the label Tri-Labs. Issued on July 13, 2026, the seven-track record moves through post-industrial, ambient, IDM and noise territory with krautrock-influenced elements, according to Incentive’s own release page. Incentive contacted Side-Line directly to flag the release, describing it as a “surprise drop” that the label put out with no advance announcement.

Incentive ‘Inner’ tracklist and credits

The album runs “Conversations With the Mirror” (10:33), “alone again (and again [and again])” (09:07), “spineless” (12:17), “DAMNATION NOW” (10:23), “shit’s confusing” (05:43), “i don’t trust you” (03:34) and “deserve how i feel” (12:31). All tracks are written by Incentive, with tracks four, five and seven co-written by Sia De La Paz, who also contributes vocals and vocal production; Sia De La Paz records separately as FrequensiaSound. Incentive handled music, production and mixing. The album was mastered by Machine Listener at Tri-Labs West, with photography by Dawn Hartman and Michaela Briglia as model.

<a href="https://incentive.bandcamp.com/album/inner" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Inner by Incentive</a>

Tri-Labs published a companion video titled “Incentive – Inner” alongside the release.

Beyond Bandcamp, “Inner” streams on SoundCloud, Spotify and Apple Music.

About Incentive

Incentive is an electronic artist based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, working through Tri-Labs, a local label the artist describes as built around “a fundamental worship of sound, vibration, exploration, and movement.” Incentive’s Bandcamp catalog includes earlier self-released albums such as “Pessimist” and “Circumscribed,” alongside a run of shorter releases, ahead of “Inner,” which adds a recurring vocal collaboration with Sia De La Paz of FrequensiaSound across three of its seven tracks. “Inner” marks Incentive’s latest full-length release on Tri-Labs, arriving as an unannounced surprise drop in mid-July 2026.

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