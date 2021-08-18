Side-Line exclusive: Electro-industrial duo Dread Risks premieres video for single ‘Trauma Ties’

Austin, Texas based electro-industrial duo Dread Risks are to release their first single and video since signing to Re:Mission Entertainment in early July 2021. Entitled “Trauma Ties”, the single will officially be out on August 20th, but you can already check out the video right here on Side-Line.

A limited edition remix maxi-single CD will be available this Friday at the Re:Mission Entertainment Bandcamp Page. The single, mixed and mastered by Ritchard F. Napierkowski, will also be available on all major streaming platforms with a digital Bandcamp option.

For the video the band teamed up with Erik Gustafson, for Erik Gustafson Cinematography, who directed, filmed, and edited the video. “We wanted to release a more cinematic piece for this track versus a performance video, and we knew Erik could take our concepts and help capture and shape a memorable but terrifying experience,” so the band says. Dread Risks were also joined by actor Marshall Faulkner, who starred in the video and assisted in the storycrafting.

Here’s the video.

About Dread Risks

Hailing from Austin, Texas, and formed in 2018, Dread Risks offers a electro-industrial with aggressive elements from aggrotech and industrial metal. The two-piece consists of Kris O. on vocals and Eric R. on live audio/visual experience, with both members sharing music production duties.

Dread Risks will be releasing a series of singles, remixes, and a full-length album on Re:Mission Entertainment in 2021.