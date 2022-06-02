Dread Risks – Automated Disappointment (Album – Re:Mission Entertainment)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Automated Disappointment” is the official debut album of the Texan (USA) formation Dread Risks. They label their music as ‘Aggressive Industrial’.

Content: The typical American Industrial style is instantly recognizable. The composition is sophisticated and even complex. The dark, haunting, spheres have something disturbing. You’ll also notice cool, raw leads running through the songs. The album features 9 songs plus 1 remix.

+ + + : The Industrial electronics composed by this project might appeal for lovers of Skinny Puppy but in the end Dread Risks have their own sound. The songs have a disturbing effect which is now and then accentuated by slow rhythms and harsh vocals. The songs are well-crafted featuring cool leads -especially at “Nothing In The Static” and impressive effects running through “You Sleep In The Shroud That Buried Me”. I also want to mention the “Richtual Remix” of “Obliteration Complex” for its refined touch.

– – – : This album isn’t ready to eat but needs a few listenings before you really can catch its sonic strength. The debut part might sound a bit chaotic but the tracks are gradually getting better and better.

Conclusion: If you’re into complex and heavy Industrial-Electro you definitely have to discover “Automated Disappointment”.

Best songs: “Nothing In The Static”, “You Sleep In The Shroud That Buried Me”, “Obliteration Complex – Richtual Remix”, “Obliteration Complex”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/dreadrisksatx

Label: https://linktr.ee/remissionentertainment / www.facebook.com/remissionentertainment