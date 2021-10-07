Electro-industrial duo Dread Risks premieres ‘Obliteration Complex’ on Side-Line

The electro-industrial duo, Dread Risks, is premiering their official music video for “Obliteration Complex” on Side-Line today.

With this video the Austin, Texas based duo Dread Risks are following up on the “Trauma Ties” remix EP which was released on September 17 via Re:Mission Entertainment.

Available this Friday at the Re:Mission Entertainment Bandcamp, “Obliteration Complex” features remixes from Future Archive Recordings’ CNJR and modular specialist Marie Ann Hedonia.

The single, mixed and mastered by Ritchard F. Napierkowski, will also be available on all major streaming platforms tomorrow, Friday.

For the video, the band took a more DIY approach, utilizing an inexpensive endoscope to capture all footage seen in the gritty and bleak visual experience.

About Dread Risks

Hailing from Austin, Texas, and formed in 2018, Dread Risks consists of the duo Kris O. on vocals and Eric R. on live audio/visual experience, with both members sharing music production duties.

Dread Risks will be releasing a series of singles, remixes, and a full-length album on Re:Mission Entertainment in 2021.