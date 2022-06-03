Après La Nuit – Are You Ready For Love (Album – Echozone)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Après La Nuit is an American duo which saw the light of day after the loss of a beloved one. Behind this brand-new formation which already released multiple singles you’ll find Richard Abdeni (Les Anges De La Nuit) and Marilyne B. After Richard’s younger brother passed away he got closer to Marilyne who was a very close friend of his brother.

Content: Après La Nuit sounds pretty similar to Les Anges De La Nuit. Same song structures and sound formula characterized by repetitive, melancholic sequences recovered with good-old string parts while a danceable beat is running through. All songs have been sung in English and French featuring both members. There are 10 songs followed by 2 alternative edits and 3 remixes by Obsession Of Time, Cyborgdrive and Mark Loodewijk.

+ + + : Music remains a perfect therapy in life and definitely a way to express this terrible drama that touched both members. The lyrics are very significant and definitely part of their mourning. The sound formula is based upon simplicity, although carried by danceable beats. I recommend listening to “Bye Bye Mon Petit Frère” which definitely appears to be an emotional tribute to Richard’s younger brother. I like the strings running through this song. Among the bonus songs I especially like the “Special Edit” of “Are You Ready For Love” which sounds pretty different from the rest of the album and has something pretty robotic-like.

– – – : The sound formula of this duo is totally comparable to Les Anges De La Nuit. This band doesn’t sound that different except you’ll discover female vocals on it. The main point is that there’s less diversity in the composition. The sequences have a melodic touch but there’s no real melody line coming through which makes the songs linear and predictable.

Conclusion: If you know the background of this work you can only but agree it’s a poignant homage transposed into danceable Electro-Pop music.

Best songs: “Are You Ready For Love – Special Edit”, “Bye Bye Mon Petit Frère”, “Are You Ready For Love – Original Mix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/ApreslaNuit

Label: www.echozone.de / www.facebook.com/EchozoneMusic