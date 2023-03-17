God Module remix of Dread Risks’ ‘Machine Identity’ out now

Out via Re:Mission Entertainment is the God Module remix of Dread Risks’ “Machine Identity”. The track’s original version is featured on Dread Risks’ last year’s full-length album, “Automated Disappointment”, released on Re:Mission Entertainment and which features what the band describes as ‘aggressive industrial/metal’.

Says the Austin (Texas) based outfit: “God Module is a big influence for us and we were excited to work with Jasyn to deliver you this undeniable remix. This is a special release and we know it will be well-received on dancefloors starting this Fri, March 17th on all platforms via Re:Mission Entertainment.”

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/track/machine-identity-in-the-walls-mix-by-god-module">Machine Identity (in the walls mix by God Module) by Dread Risks</a>