Digital Geist – Hibernator 1: Audioscapes 01-09 (Album – Digital Geist)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Alex Kourelis is back with a work he composed during the pandemic and which was meant as an, ‘artistic exercises’.

Content: The title of the album speaks for itself; this is a different work than what Digital Geist is usually composing. This is a pure Cinematic experience composed with Industrial sound treatments, EBM elements, Technoid kicks and a touch of IDM. The tracks are short with the exception of one longer cut going over the 9 minutes.

+ + + : I can perfectly imagine this work being used as Soundtrack for a movie, documentary or any other kind of visual arts but still dance and theatre. Digital Geist reveals great, vintage, sound treatments and a true intelligence in the writing process.

– – – : I honestly would have liked to get less tracks (39 is really a lot) but more elaborated pieces.

Conclusion: This is not exactly the Digital Geist work I would recommend listening to if you never heard of this project before. It however features the familiar ingredients of the American artist.

Best songs: “The Broken Lens”, “The Dixie Flatline”, “Hexagonal Dreams”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.digitalgeist.com / www.facebook.com/digitalgeist