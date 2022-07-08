Watch video of a-ha’s newest single ‘I’m In’

The new single by the Norwegian act a-ha is out now. You can view the video for the track “I’m In” right below. The track is the first taster for their forthcoming album “True North” to be released on 21 October 2022, their first collection of new songs since 2015’s “Cast In Steel” and their 11th studio album so far. “True North” will hold 12 tracks – six written by Magne Furuholmen, six by Pål Waaktaar-Savoy.

Here are a few stills from the below video.

While “True North” is a new album, it is also a film capturing a-ha recording the songs during November 2021 in Bodø, the Norwegian city located 90km above the Arctic Circle. The orchestral arrangement on the album is by Kjetil Bjerkestrand, whose association with a-ha stretches back to 1994’s “Shapes That Go Together” single. He has also worked with Magne, Morten and Pål outside a-ha.

The “True North” film will be released to cinemas in selected territories world-wide by Trafalgar Releasing in late summer 2022. The “True North” album will be out as a jewel-case CD, heavy black vinyl (2 x recycled 12’’ vinyl), limited deluxe edition (with hard-cover book including 40 pages, 2 x LPs with glued sleeves, CD in a cardboard sleeve and an USB card), and digital audio long-play for download and streaming.

Here’s the video for the single.


