Den Sorte Død – Undergangen (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: The Swedish duo Den Sorte Død -which can be translated as The Black Death, joined hands together with Cyclic Law and re-release “Undergangen” originally released in 2019 as digital- and vinyl production.

Content: The work features the 7 original songs leading the listener into a pure Ambient-Electro sphere with a wink to pioneers like J.M. Jarre, but with a darker approach. The tracks have been progressively built up, featuring multiple astral sounds and bleeps while driven by down-tempo rhythms.

+ + + : Den Sorte Død is a surprising signature to the Cyclic Law roster, but on the other hand it also enlarges the sonic horizon of the label. I like the analogue sound treatments and effects, which sound pretty retro-like although with a personal, obscure touch on top. The opener, which is the title-track, is a master cut.

– – – : It’s a pity the production remains instrumental. I perfectly imagine spoken vocals and/or chants emerging now and then.

Conclusion: Dark and relaxing space-music.

Best songs: “Undergangen”, “Dyster Köld Mörker”, “Dödsdans I Skogsbrand”.

Rate: 8.

