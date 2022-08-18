Mei – Carnation (EP – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: French female artist Caroline Laure Masson is already active for a few years, but still has to reach a wider recognition. She now signed to Ant-Zen releasing the EP “Carnation”
Content: The EP features 4 songs, which are mixing hot, sensual whispers and vocals together with an Industrial-anarchistic sound. The last cut is a live track.
+ + + : This work sounds like a challenge, but definitely one I support. It’s an audacious fusion between Industrial-free style music and hot, sexy vocals. This record still has passages with a strong visual appeal -or is just my personal fantasy when being under the influence of Mei’s vocals. I however also like the menacing sequences and great Industrial arrangements.
– – – : Mei clearly sounds like an experiment and some parts are hardly accessible for a wider audience because of the total sound anarchy.
Conclusion: Industrial music can be really hot and sexual so this will be your first Industrial intercourse…
Best songs: “Burn Dirty”, “Lithe – Live”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.closetomei.com / www.facebook.com/closetomei
Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official
