Luca Fucci – Unsolved (Album – Luca Fucci)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Electronic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Unsolved” is the third full length album by Italian artist Luca Fucci -also known as Hidden Scars, which also was the title of his debut album 2015.

Content: This album is quite versatile, taking off with pure Ambient/Cinematic music played with piano. Quite progressively, the tracks are evolving from evasive atmospheres to heavier cuts empowered by Industrial sound treatments and even Acid sequences. There’s an alternation between slow- and fast rhythms, the composition becoming more melodic and achieved with bombastic arrangements.

+ + + : This album is an interesting production for its diversity and eclecticism. I like the dreamy, evasive tracks from the opening part, but definitely prefer the more elaborated, darker and heavier cuts from the second part. “Gateway” is a cool piece for its Industrialized sound and Acid-like elements. And I also have to mention “Gazing Into The Abyss”, which simply is a beautiful song.

– – – : I don’t have anything against diversity and different music genres, but there clearly is a serious contrast between the first- and the second part of the work, the album being definitely divided in 2 different pieces.

Conclusion: “Unsolved” is a fascinating sound experience covering a wide spectrum of Ambient/Cinematic Electronics.

Best songs: “Gateway”, “Gazing Into The Abyss”, “Flowing Gold”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/luca.fucci / www.facebook.com/13Hiddenscars