Darkrad – 13 Years Of Melancholia (Album – Audiophob)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, Experimental, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Russian born Jana Komaritsa comes to celebrate the thirteenth anniversary of her Darkrad project with this new work. The album features new songs, live tracks and remixes.
Content: The work takes off with 6 new tracks featuring one song composed together with Flint Glass. The tracks are into Electro-Ambient while achieved with Industrial sound treatments and the artist’s spooky vocals on top. We next get 4 live cuts taken at different places and featuring a few familiar cuts. The last part brings 5 remixes by Chaotalion, Aphexia, Mandelbrot, Anatoly Grinberg and Alamren.
+ + + : The new songs bring this uncompromised sound of Darkrad; a dark fusion between different styles and supported with ghost-like -and sometimes whispering, vocals. The song featuring Flint Glass sounds more Industrial-like than the others and is a cool piece of music. I also like the live version of “Black Mask” for its overwhelming sound atmosphere. Among the remixes I recommend listening to the remix of “Solace” by Anatoly Grinberg injecting broken beats and a modern touch.
– – – : I experienced some of the tracks as being a bit short. The live cuts reveal a more improvised approach which can’t always convince me.
Conclusion: Darkrad isn’t releasing new material at regular basis but always has something to offer.
Best songs: “In Haze feat. Flint Glass”, “Sentenced To Love”, “Black Mask – Live”, “Solace – Anatoly Grinberg Remix”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.komaritsa.com / www.facebook.com/darkradproject
