West Wickhams – Magenta (EP – Golden Believers Records)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Shoegaze.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Hailing from the Isles of Scilly (England) West Wickhans are now active for a few years. They last year released two EP’s featuring “Magenta”.
Content: Five songs bring us back to the 80s Cold-Wave and shoegaze music styles. The songs remind me of an imaginary, crazy, offspring between The Housemartins, Joy Division and The Cure.
+ + + : I like the personal interpretation of retro 80s style. Especially both debut tracks are noticeable cuts driven by cool guitar play.
– – – : I regret the songs are a little too short.
Conclusion: Nothing groundbreaking but I like this dark 80s melting pot.
Best songs: “This Is Hang Up”, “Swear Above Suspicion”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/westwickhams
Label: https://linktr.ee/goldenbelieversrecords / www.facebook.com/GoldenBelieversRecords
