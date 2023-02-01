West Wickhams – Magenta (EP – Golden Believers Records)

February 1, 2023

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Hailing from the Isles of Scilly (England) West Wickhans are now active for a few years. They last year released two EP’s featuring “Magenta”.

Content: Five songs bring us back to the 80s Cold-Wave and shoegaze music styles. The songs remind me of an imaginary, crazy, offspring between The Housemartins, Joy Division and The Cure.

+ + + : I like the personal interpretation of retro 80s style. Especially both debut tracks are noticeable cuts driven by cool guitar play.

– – – : I regret the songs are a little too short.

Conclusion: Nothing groundbreaking but I like this dark 80s melting pot.

Best songs: “This Is Hang Up”, “Swear Above Suspicion”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/westwickhams

Label: https://linktr.ee/goldenbelieversrecords / www.facebook.com/GoldenBelieversRecords


