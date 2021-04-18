‘Click Interview’ with SPHERICAL DISRUPTED: ‘A Life Without Music Is Simply Unthinkable!’

Mirko Hentrich last year celebrated the twenty fifth anniversary of his sonic brainchild SPHERICAL DISRUPTED. Better than unleashing a ‘best of’ he released a totally new album plus two extra discs featuring remixes and previously unreleased material. The box has been released on Mirko’s own label Audiophob and is a new sonic exploration and mix of different Electronic styles. With this interview I want to pay homage to a talented and visionary artist who released numerous great productions.

(Courtesy by Inferno Sound Diaries)

Q: You last year celebrated the 25th anniversary of your main music project SPHERICAL DISRUPTED. What comes directly into mind when evoking these 25 years of commitment and what have been the main facts and best memories?

Mirko: 25 years ago the first public release came out. I’d started to make music a couple of years earlier. It is a pretty long journey so far and the beginning is really far away. But on the other hand me and all the other contributors on the release are thinking that the time went by really fast. Yes, it’s very ambivalent. So, all the thoughts about the past time of making music and the past of the project is the main thing that comes to my mind regarding the anniversary.

Of course every new release was an important moment for me and the founding of my label Audiophob with Carsten Stiller, which is already 17 years ago as well. But the best memories are mostly all the great live experiences, especially the ones at “Maschinenfest”-festival or the journey to Moscow and so on. It’s always great playing live and getting the reactions by the audience immediately.

Q: Do you notice main changes/evolutions in your approach of composing music between 1995 and today?

Mirko: The way I’m producing my music evolved not that much. Of course the gear and software have changed from time to time, which brings some changes in workflow naturally. But the main approach and even the master keyboard is still the same than over 25 years ago.

Q: You celebrated this 25th anniversary by the release of a very special album featuring new work, but also remixes. Tell us a bit more about the new songs and the entire concept of “25”?

Mirko: The concept itself changed during production process. The initial plan was to release a double CD compilation with only a couple of new tracks plus some of my remixes for other artists, which are very important to me. There are some tracks I’m still liking a lot, but they weren’t available anymore or were even unreleased, like the remixes for THE_EMPATH and MIMETIC or for my own band from the 90s, EXPERIMENTUM CRUCIS.

But due to some serious health issues I wasn’t able to go to work in my regular job for several months last year and so there was the time for more new music and for more research in the archive, which resulted in a lot more tracks I originally wanted to put on “25”. Finally I decided that the box will contain a completely new album plus the two CD compilations.

For the first time there were two tracks with vocal contributions. This idea came before the whole box thing. I had to do a remix for the project PHASENMENSCH and I liked the music I had done for it, but something was missing to make this remix complete. So I had the idea to add some vocals by Jana Komaritsa from DARKRAD. We both liked the result a lot and so we wanted to do a completely new track in this combination as well.

The other vocal track was first planned as an instrumental for which I liked to have a remix by Tino Claus from TC75, AMNISTIA etc.. But when I’d asked him, he said, that he would rather do vocals for it instead. And yes, it worked very well.

Q: SPHERICAL DISRUPTED has been always a kind of ‘sonic enigma’ to me; a true fusion between different influences. How do you perceive your own music and the ‘sound’ you create? What kind of musician/producer are you?

Mirko: I’m very open minded to much kinds of music and all of them are influencing the music of SPHERICAL DISRUPTED. Besides these influences I’m experimenting with and trying to find new sounds or a unique combination of them. But the main aim with this project is to create dark and cold atmospheres, sometimes in a quieter more Ambient style, sometimes more rhythmic or noisier.

It’s an Electronic project and so it should sound like this, influenced by the machines themselves or astrophysics themes, in which I’m personally into.

Q: I can imagine you would have liked to celebrate this anniversary by doing live performances, which due to Covid-19 hasn’t been possible so far. How do you experience the artistic restrictions due to the pandemic and how do you see things evolving for your own activities and the music scene?

Mirko: Yes, there was planned a very nice event at the venue where the very first SPHERICAL DISRUPTED live appearance took place in 2000 with some other projects who had played back then as well plus other live shows, which all had to be cancelled. I’m missing a lot to play live and of course all the nice festivals where our other label bands should have played.

I really hope that all these events can be held very soon when we all got our vaccination. But due to the mentioned health problems I personally would have had to cancel most of the events last year anyway. And so I was able to concentrate more on creating music and doing label work and so on.

Q: You are still active as DJ and busy with other music projects. But you are also together with Carsten Stiller running Audiophob. Do you still have time for non-music related activities and what means music and these different projects to you?

Mirko: Yes, sometimes I’m pretty busy, but never that much that there is no time for other things. But of course music is an extremely important part in my life: Making music, running two labels (Audiophob and its sub label Krater Recordings), DJing, some sound engineer jobs. Besides that I’m a manic music collector and this needs a lot of time as well. A life without music is simply unthinkable!