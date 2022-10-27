Dark electronic rock band Al1ce releases new single and video for the track ‘Time’

The Los Angeles-based dark electronic rock band, Al1ce has just released their new video and single, “Time”.

“Time” is a reflection of the band’s writing period during the pandemic and where they found inspiration, namely in the silence, stars, sand, and expansiveness in what felt like a timeless space.

As Tash Cox says: “I remember the feeling of Time itself feeling so expanded as we all lay in stasis, waiting to know what the next day would bring. Time is its own element and force. It can feel so fast or slow, depending on the moment. But it’s always a relentless presence. Through our experience of Time, it is the small moments of connection that are so meaningful to us. Through the song and video, AL1CE hopes to honor Time and the moments of sweetness that can still be found in all the shadows and crevices along our human journey.”

“Time” is available now as a single on all digital platforms including Bandcamp. The drums on the track were engineered by Steve Kefalas and Gordon Bash and the track will appear on the the band’s forthcoming full-length release, “So Below”.

Here’s the video for the track which was directed by Tas Limur.


