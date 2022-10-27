Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) releases debut single and video, ‘Muddled Man’
Out on October 26 via KRO Records is the debut single and video of Dave…
Out on October 26 via KRO Records is the debut single and video of Dave Gahan’s daughter Stella Rose. The New York City based musician was already active with the band Stella Rose and the Dead Language but now does a full solo effort helped by producer Yves Rothman.
Rothman’s name might ring a bell as for his work with Yves Tumor, Girlpool, or Blondshell. KRP Records is a record label created by producers and musicians and was founded by Justin Raisen, Lawrence Rothman, and Yves Rothman.
The first single from Stella Rose will be the track “Muddled Man” for which you can see the video right below. The track features punk, synthpop and grunge elements while the vocals refer a bit to what you can expect from the New York rock scene. The video itself was produced and directed by Primordialfreaks.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether