Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) releases debut single and video, ‘Muddled Man’

Out on October 26 via KRO Records is the debut single and video of Dave Gahan’s daughter Stella Rose. The New York City based musician was already active with the band Stella Rose and the Dead Language but now does a full solo effort helped by producer Yves Rothman.

Rothman’s name might ring a bell as for his work with Yves Tumor, Girlpool, or Blondshell. KRP Records is a record label created by producers and musicians and was founded by Justin Raisen, Lawrence Rothman, and Yves Rothman.

The first single from Stella Rose will be the track “Muddled Man” for which you can see the video right below. The track features punk, synthpop and grunge elements while the vocals refer a bit to what you can expect from the New York rock scene. The video itself was produced and directed by Primordialfreaks.