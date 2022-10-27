Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) releases debut single and video, ‘Muddled Man’

October 27, 2022 bernard

Out on October 26 via KRO Records is the debut single and video of Dave…
Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) releases debut single and video,'Muddled Man'

Out on October 26 via KRO Records is the debut single and video of Dave Gahan’s daughter Stella Rose. The New York City based musician was already active with the band Stella Rose and the Dead Language but now does a full solo effort helped by producer Yves Rothman.

Rothman’s name might ring a bell as for his work with Yves Tumor, Girlpool, or Blondshell. KRP Records is a record label created by producers and musicians and was founded by Justin Raisen, Lawrence Rothman, and Yves Rothman.

The first single from Stella Rose will be the track “Muddled Man” for which you can see the video right below. The track features punk, synthpop and grunge elements while the vocals refer a bit to what you can expect from the New York rock scene. The video itself was produced and directed by Primordialfreaks.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , ,

You may have missed

Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) releases debut single and video, 'Muddled Man'

Stella Rose (daughter of Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode) releases debut single and video, ‘Muddled Man’

October 27, 2022 bernard
Brighton based post-punk act Ġenn announces new single 'Rohmeresse' and supports Pussy Riot on their UK tour

Brighton based post-punk act Ġenn announces new single ‘Rohmeresse’ and supports Pussy Riot on their UK tour

October 26, 2022 bernard
Electro act Fact Pattern presents 'Retail Therapy' music video

Electro act Fact Pattern presents ‘Retail Therapy’ music video

October 26, 2022 bernard
Crime & The City Solution share brand new single, a cover of The Doors' 'People Are Strange'

Crime & The City Solution share brand new single, a cover of The Doors’ ‘People Are Strange’

October 24, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with DI*ove: ‘Not To Remain Only In The Codes Of The Past’

October 23, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries