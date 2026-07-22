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Simon Paul Goold is an English artist who has been active for several years under the pseudonym D•SiPAUL. After releasing a series of EPs since 2022, he returns this year with his first full-length album, featuring 11 tracks.

This is a surprisingly engaging record on which D•SiPAUL blends a variety of Electronic influences. The sound occupies the space between EBM, Future-Pop, and Electro-Pop, while the sultry vocal delivery and driving rhythms give the music a sensual yet consistently dark edge. Powerful, highly infectious choruses elevate several tracks into genuine highlights. The production is equally impressive-rich, polished, and at times almost overwhelming.

For me, “Bathed In Neon Light” is a highly successful introduction to D•SiPAUL, confirming him as an artist well worth keeping an eye on. (Rating:8).

Listen to “It’s No Good”:

<a href="https://dsipaul.bandcamp.com/track/its-no-good" target="_blank" rel="noopener">It’s No Good by D•SiPAUL</a>

About D•SiPAUL

D•SiPAUL is the recording project of English artist Simon Paul Goold, based in Welwyn Garden City, UK. Goold describes the project’s sound as dark electronic melodies and harmonies, with haunting vocals. He released his debut EP, “ITCH”, on 14 January 2022, followed by “Under The Same Sun EP” and “Mode Re-Formula” on 6 March 2024, and “ITCH 2” on 20 March 2024. “The Silence EP” followed on 18 February 2025, and “Beautiful Mess EP” on 2 May 2025. D•SiPAUL released his debut full-length album, “Bathed In Neon Light”, on 8 May 2026 via Bandcamp.

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