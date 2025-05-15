Culture Kultür announces ‘Time’ vinyl LP on Caustic Records – Pre-order now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Spanish electro-industrial act Culture Kultür – a Side-Line favourite – will release a new vinyl compilation titled “Time” on June 20, 2025, through Caustic Records. The release deconstructs and reconstructs the band’s signature tracks, spanning their 1990s origins to more recent material. All tracks have been remixed, remastered, and updated.

Celebrating over three decades of the band’s activity, “Time” arrives as a 12-inch splatter vinyl limited to 300 hand-numbered copies.

The release is currently available for preorder via Caustic Records,.

About Culture Kultür

Culture Kultür was founded in the early 1990s by frontman Salva Maine in Málaga, Spain. Initially operating in the underground electro-industrial scene, the band gained attention with early cassette releases circulated among local fans and DJs. Their transition to professional distribution began with the release of the album “Reflex” in 1999.

The group signed to Out of Line in the early 2000s, releasing “Revenge” in 2001 and “Reborn” in 2005. These albums solidified their presence in the EBM and synthpop scenes, particularly across European and North American clubs. A more polished sound emerged with 2010’s “Spirit” and the 2019 album “Humanity”, both released via Caustic Records.

Their sound blends melodic synthpop with dark EBM textures and emotive vocals. Current members include Salva Maine (vocals, lyrics) and Josua (programming, arrangements), plus Distortiongirl on live keyboards.

