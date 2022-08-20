EUS – Vhinto No Dresce (Album – Avalanche Organisation)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Soundscape, Cinematic, Experimental. Format: Digital, Cassette. Background/Info: Originally released in 2011, “Vhinto No…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Soundscape, Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Cassette.
Background/Info: Originally released in 2011, “Vhinto No Dresce” was the debut album of the Costa Rican solo-project EUS. Driven by Jose Acuñ, EUS released multiple other productions. The debut opus has now been reactivated and released on cassette format featuring the five original songs plus one bonus cut.
Content: EUS built up its sonic universe by repetitive, long duration, sound waves. It creates a dark and yet relaxing sensation with a strong Cinematic appeal.
+ + + : I like the abyssal sensation emerging from this creation. It sounds dark and yet dreamy, awakening a visual appeal. The bonus cut is accentuated by a Cinematic approach and is my favorite track. I also have to say a word about the sober, but cool artwork of the cassette format.
– – – : The work becomes rapidly predictable and is missing a climax.
Conclusion: This kind of music never suffers from the weight of time; it sounds like it was composed today.
Best songs: “Aire”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/euscr
Label: https://avalancheorg.net / www.facebook.com/avalancheorganisation
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether