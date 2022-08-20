EUS – Vhinto No Dresce (Album – Avalanche Organisation)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Soundscape, Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Cassette.

Background/Info: Originally released in 2011, “Vhinto No Dresce” was the debut album of the Costa Rican solo-project EUS. Driven by  Jose Acuñ, EUS released multiple other productions. The debut opus has now been reactivated and released on cassette format featuring the five original songs plus one bonus cut.

Content: EUS built up its sonic universe by repetitive, long duration, sound waves. It creates a dark and yet relaxing sensation with a strong Cinematic appeal.

+ + + : I like the abyssal sensation emerging from this creation. It sounds dark and yet dreamy, awakening a visual appeal. The bonus cut is accentuated by a Cinematic approach and is my favorite track. I also have to say a word about the sober, but cool artwork of the cassette format.

– – – : The work becomes rapidly predictable and is missing a climax.

Conclusion: This kind of music never suffers from the weight of time; it sounds like it was composed today.

Best songs: “Aire”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/euscr

Label: https://avalancheorg.net / www.facebook.com/avalancheorganisation


