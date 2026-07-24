Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

American darkwave duo Boy Harsher has signed to Atlantic Records and announced a new album, Get Mean, due September 18, 2026. The twelve-track release is the duo’s first full-length since the 2022 film and soundtrack “The Runner,” and their major-label debut. Alongside the announcement, Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller shared a new single, “Hard Beat,” with a self-directed video.

<a href="https://boyharsher.bandcamp.com/album/get-mean" target="_blank" rel="noopener">GET MEAN by Boy Harsher</a>

“Get Mean” was recorded across eight locations in the United States, Mexico and Italy. The album traces Matthews and Muller’s process after the pair, formerly a couple, ended their romantic relationship in early 2024, a period that also brought family loss and creative uncertainty before the duo decided to continue Boy Harsher together. Matthews describes the record as “what I had to give during the most extreme period of my life.”

Across its twelve tracks, “Get Mean” pairs Boy Harsher’s established coldwave propulsion with detuned pads, synth leads, pedal-steel parts, new wave guitar and phone-recorded fragments gathered during Matthews’s travels through West Texas, the Pacific Northwest and South Florida.

Boy Harsher ‘Get Mean’ tracklist

Ronny Jeans Break Me Tough Luck (When You Don’t Call) Faulty Coming Home Hard Beat Ice Pick (Walk Away) Ivy’s Spiral Pray 4 Me Falling ~ Bleed

“Jeans,” released in June 2026, was the first track shared from the album. “Hard Beat” is the second single, built around a bass-synth figure, a steady kick drum and Matthews’s vocal. Its video, directed by Boy Harsher with cinematography by Owen Smith-Clark, follows two characters through a nighttime highway drive intercut with a closed-circuit surveillance narrative shot inside a tiled room.

“Get Mean” is available to pre-order and pre-save on Bandcamp via Nude Club Records, the duo’s own imprint, through Atlantic Records.

<a href="https://boyharsher.bandcamp.com/album/get-mean" target="_blank" rel="noopener">GET MEAN by Boy Harsher</a>

Boy Harsher will support “Get Mean” with a North American headlining run beginning September 25 in Hudson, New York, followed by European and UK dates in November and December. The tour was first announced in June 2026 as “The Heartbreak Tour”; several North American dates are sold out. Support acts on select shows include Choir Boy, Evanora Unlimited, True Blue and Kassie Krut.

September 25 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

September 27 – Boston, MA – Royale

September 29 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

September 30 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

October 1 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

October 2 – Chicago, IL – Metro (sold out)

October 3 – Chicago, IL – Metro (sold out)

October 4 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

October 6 – Denver, CO – Summit

October 9 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (sold out)

October 10 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall (sold out)

October 11 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox (sold out)

October 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

October 13 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl (sold out)

October 15 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium (sold out)

October 17 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

October 18 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory Festival Grounds (sold out)

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

October 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 24 – Fort Worth, TX – Sick New World – DFW

October 26 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA

October 27 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

October 28 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

October 30 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

October 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Making Time

November 5 – New York, NY – Knockdown Center

November 14 – Lyon, France – Le Transbordeur

November 15 – Paris, France – Bataclan

November 16 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

November 17 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom

November 18 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks

November 19 – Munich, Germany – Kesselhaus

November 20 – Vienna, Austria – Ottakringer Brauerei

November 21 – Leipzig, Germany – Felsenkeller

November 22 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

November 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan

November 25 – Cologne, Germany – Essigfabrik

November 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

November 27 – Lille, France – L’Aeronef

November 28 – Nantes, France – Warehouse

November 29 – London, UK – Roundhouse

December 1 – Manchester, UK – Ritz

December 2 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio

December 3 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Electric at SWX

December 4 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

About Boy Harsher

Boy Harsher formed in 2014 in Savannah, Georgia, where vocalist Jae Matthews and producer Augustus Muller met while studying film. The pair first worked together as Teen Dreamz in 2013, pairing Matthews’s spoken word with Muller’s electronics, before renaming the project Boy Harsher and releasing the home-recorded EP “Lesser Man” the same year; the track “Pain” spread widely online and became an early calling card for the duo. They later relocated to Northampton, Massachusetts.

The duo released their debut album “Yr Body Is Nothing” in 2016 through DKA Records, followed by the “Country Girl” EP in 2017. In 2018 they founded their own label, Nude Club, and reissued earlier material through it. Their second album, “Careful,” arrived on February 1, 2019 via Nude Club Records, with a companion remix collection, “Careful Remixes, etc.,” issued the same year. Side-Line reviewed “Careful” in September 2019, noting the record’s 80s electro-pop and cold-wave influences and rating it 8½.

In January 2022, Matthews and Muller released their directorial debut, the short film “The Runner,” with an accompanying soundtrack, and followed it with festival appearances including Primavera Sound, Roadburn and Coachella. In November 2024, the duo featured on Pet Shop Boys’ double A-side single “New London Boy / All The Young Dudes,” while Muller continued his side project Safe Mind with Cooper B. Handy. Boy Harsher are also directing and scoring an upcoming feature-length horror thriller, “The Lonely Woman,” starring Chloe Sevigny, FKA twigs, Sturgill Simpson, Will Oldham and Jake Weary.

In June 2026, Boy Harsher announced “The Heartbreak Tour,” their first extended North American headlining run since the 2022 “The Runner” cycle. With “Get Mean,” announced in July 2026 and due September 18 via Atlantic Records, that tour becomes the album’s launch run, extending into Europe and the UK through December.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)