Alaskan dark punk/death rock duo Cliff And Ivy unleash new 4-song EP ‘Bring Us The Night’

Out now is the new EP by Alaskan dark punk/death rock duo Cliff And Ivy. Their new four song EP “Bring Us The Night” is available on limited edition 7″ vinyl and digital formats. The vinyl edition comes in a limited edition of 500 in 3 different colors (see below), hand numbered with a lyric sheet. Shipping should take place in August 2021.







The Anchorage based duo Cliff And Ivy (aka CliffMonk and Ivy Silence) have a solid background in punk and metal. The new EP is the follow-up to the two singles released late last year. The EP should also announce an album, more news on that later.

You can stream or download the new EP below.

<a href="https://cliffandivy.bandcamp.com/album/bring-us-the-night">Bring Us The Night by Cliff and Ivy: Alaska's goth duo</a>

Here’s the video for “Bring Us the Night”.