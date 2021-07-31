Alaskan dark punk/death rock duo Cliff And Ivy unleash new 4-song EP ‘Bring Us The Night’

Out now is the new EP by Alaskan dark punk/death rock duo Cliff And Ivy. Their new four song EP “Bring Us The Night” is available on limited edition 7″ vinyl and digital formats. The vinyl edition comes in a limited edition of 500 in 3 different colors (see below), hand numbered with a lyric sheet. Shipping should take place in August 2021.
The Anchorage based duo Cliff And Ivy (aka CliffMonk and Ivy Silence) have a solid background in punk and metal. The new EP is the follow-up to the two singles released late last year. The EP should also announce an album, more news on that later.
You can stream or download the new EP below.
Here’s the video for “Bring Us the Night”.
